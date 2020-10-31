Health minister declares administrative EMCO at Health Ministry Training Institute in Johor

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba delivers his speech during the launch of V-IFitEr (I Fit and Eat right) at Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, August 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BATU PAHAT, Oct 31 — The Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) in Kempas, which falls under the Johor Baru district, has been placed under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the administrative EMCO would be enforced for 14 days after taking into account the high number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

“We are enforcing the targeted EMCO or administrative EMCO in the Kempas ILKKM as it has recorded a high number of cases.

“The administrative EMCO will allow us to enforce MCO in certain localities only, not throughout Johor Bahru,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Putra Specialist Hospital’s Magnetic Resonance Imagining (MRI) 1.5 Tesla machine here, today.

Dr Adham said that as of today, 56 active Covid-19 cases were recorded in Johor Bahru, with 42 from the Kempas Cluster which also comprises the training institute.

The rest were from the Meldrum Cluster (six cases) and Bayu Cluster (eight), he said.

In a related development, Dr Adham said there were signs of a reduction in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, with the infectivity rate or R-naught at almost 1.0 for the time being.

“The R-naught shows the possibility of cases increasing or reducing, and we already have the projection, which is almost 1.0.

“The 1.0 means that the infectivity rate is only from one patient to another and we are trying to reduce the R-naught to below one by enforcing EMCO in some other areas, such as in Tawau, Sandakan and Kepayan Prison,” he said. — Bernama