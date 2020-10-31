FT Ministry allocates RM3.01m under Wilayah Cakna Initiative 4.0 for Labuan, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that assistance through the Wilayah Cakna Initiative 4.0 (IWC 4.0), which started in October until December 31, 2020, was also for athletes who are homeless. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LABUAN, Oct 31 — The Federal Territories Ministry has approved an allocation of RM3.01 million to help ease the financial burden of low-income groups in Labuan following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that assistance through the Wilayah Cakna Initiative 4.0 (IWC 4.0), which started in October until December 31, 2020, was also for athletes who are homeless.

“This is due to the government’s concern to help invididuals from the B40 and those in need in the Federal Territory of Labuan, including athletes, sports coaches and homeless individuals who have been adversely affected by Covid-19 and CMCO,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

He said that 772 licensed hawkers and small traders in Labuan were exempted from paying rent for business premises owned by Labuan Corporation which involved revenue amounting to RM518,055.

“A total of 468 small traders and public market traders, are also exempted from paying for their respective licence renewals from October to December 2020, involving a reduction of revenue of RM25,275.00 for Labuan Corporation,” he said.

Annuar also said that 617 tenants of public housing owned by Labuan Corporation also benefited from rental deferment for the same period, involving a total amount of RM519,045.

Meanwhile, 108 landowners, involving 85 companies, will enjoy a discount of 30 per cent for the monthly rate of land lease with a total reduction in revenue amounting to RM592,380.

“A total of 2,000 students from poor families in Labuan will receive a school exercise book aid voucher worth RM100 as one-off assistance from the Federal Territory Foundation (YWP) involving an allocation of RM200,000.

“These vouchers can be used in their respective school cooperatives for the purchase of exercise books and stationery for the next year’s school session,” he said.

Annuar also said that discount for compound was also given at a fixed rate of only RM15 during the CMCO period until December 31.

Meanwhile, a one-off contribution of RM3,000 to six zones or sub-zones of the Labuan Population Council, involving an allocation of RM18,000, for the implementation of Covid-19 prevention programmes among the community to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

In the meantime, the disinfection programmes at all public facilities in all areas in Labuan are also implemented continuously to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, costing RM200,000.

The Federal Territory Sports Council (MSWP) will also continue to provide training allowances to 700 athletes and 103 coaches of the Federal Territory Sukma team with an allocation of RM 937,515, although no training and sports activities are implemented during this CMCO period.

An estimated 300 homeless individuals will also be receiving special incentives from the government, he added.

Programmes including human capital development; industrial training at Kuala Lumpur homeless transit centre (PTGKL), semi-skilled job search/matching in the private sector have also been designed for those who need help and moral support from all parties.

“Apart from financial assistance, the ministry is also developing a long-term sustainable mechanism needed to ensure that the economy remains sustainable and the Federal Territories zero Covid-19 can be achieved,” he said. — Bernama