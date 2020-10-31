DBKL: Three premises ordered to close in KL for operating without licences

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — An entertainment centre and two massage parlours involve in prostitution activities, at three separate locations here, were ordered to close by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for operating without a licence.

DBKL in a statement today, said the closure notices were issued during an operation at Jalan Yew Bukit Bintang, Prima Setapak Wangsa Maju and Jalan Radin Tengah Seputeh last night.

“Two compound notices under the Trades, Businesses and Industries Licensing of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (WPKL) 2016 by-laws and one notice under the Federal Territory Entertainment Act 1992 were issued,” the statement said.

The three premises were also sealed, while 29 items such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, televisions, condoms, speakers, monitors, computers, DJ controller, microphones and decoders were seized and sent to the DBKL confiscation store unit for documentation.

The operation, which involved eight officers and 52 personnel from the DBKL Enforcement Department, ended at 2am. — Bernama