Covid-19: Two-week closure for govt nurseries in Johor Baru, Kulai

in Covid-19 red zones to follow the health protocols and standard operating procedures of the MoH, National Security Council and the relevant state governments. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 31 ― The National Unity Ministry has ordered Tabika Perpaduan (TP) and Taska Genius Perpaduan (TGP) nurseries in Johor Baru district and Kulai in Johor to close for two weeks beginning tomorrow because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, the ministry said the Health Ministry (MoH) had declared Johor Baru as a Covid-19 red zone on October 30.

“This directive involves the closure of 60 TP and one TGP with a total of 1,507 pupils and 124 teaching staff,” the statement said.

The list of the affected TP and TGP in Johor Baru district and Kulai state constituency is displayed on the official Facebook page of the National Unity Ministry.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique reminded all machineries of the ministry in Covid-19 red zones to follow the health protocols and standard operating procedures of the MoH, National Security Council and the relevant state governments. ― Bernama