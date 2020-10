The Petaling District Health Clinic staff conducting Covid-19 swab tests at Pelangi Apartments October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 31 — Sarawak recorded nine new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 881.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, six of the cases are in Kuching District, two in Miri District and one in Samarahan District. — Borneo Post

