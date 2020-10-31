Cops urge public to keep to Covid-19 SOP in green-zone Perlis

Padang Besar district police chief Supt Saifudin Aslin Abbas hoped that the public would continue to comply with the SOP stipulated by the government until the chain of Covid-19 infection is broken. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PADANG BESAR, Oct 31 ― The society is reminded not to disregard the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) although Perlis has been announced as green zone.

Padang Besar district police chief Supt Saifudin Aslin Abbas hoped that the public would continue to comply with the SOP stipulated by the government until the chain of Covid-19 infection is broken.

“Society must not be complacent and treat the matter lightly because we must be together in curbing the outbreak,” he told Bernama after conducting a RMCO SOP compliance operation, here, today.

He said four compounds of RM1,000 each were issued during the operation for not adhering to the SOP under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

However, according to Saifudin Aslin, the SOP compliance rate in Padang Besar is still high at about 90 per cent.

The operation began at 8.45am today and ended at noon at the Wang Kelian View Point and the Beseri morning market. ― Bernama