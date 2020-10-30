Umno says its Cabinet members to stay on, vows to not go down emergency road

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek leaves Menara Datuk Onn after the Umno supreme council meeting ended, October 30, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — After a lengthy Umno Supreme Council meeting tonight, the party said today that its Cabinet members will stay on amid rumours of a reshuffle and the appointment of a deputy prime minister.

In a statement released following the meeting, president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also promised voters that it would not back any other move to invoke the emergency as previously proposed by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Umno is a party where at its base puts the priority of the people first. Therefore, all Cabinet members representing Umno will continue to stay in the government and aim to continue taking care of the public’s welfare and defend the party’s dignity,” he said.

MORE TO COME