Self-employed workers can apply for letter from cops to travel for work, says Ismail Sabri

A policeman inspects a motorist’s travel documents during a roadblock on Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur October 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — Self-employed individuals who need to travel inter-district or inter-state for work are now allowed to do so with a letter from the police, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

They can get this letter of authorisation from the nearest police station, he added.

“I understand since they have no employers and work for themselves, an authorisation letter will allow them to get past any roadblock, so it is a suitable method to use for work-related travel,” Ismail said during his press conference.

He was responding to a query about the operator of a food stall in Jinjang Utara who was fined RM1,000 on Wednesday.

Goh Yong Thai was asked to show an authorisation letter when stopped at the roadblock near SJK(C) Khai Chee in Jalan Segambut.

When he could not, Goh was issued the fine under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

He has since appealed to the authorities to have the fine withdrawn as he does not believe he has violated the ongoing conditional movement control order in force for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, and Sabah.