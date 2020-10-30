Penang CM advises those who attended Oct 28 press conference to limit movements

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town October 28, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 30 — A videographer who was traced as a close contact of a Covid-19 positive case has tested negative for the coronavirus but will remain under quarantine.

He informed a Penang media WhatsApp group of his test results the moment he received it earlier this evening, adding that he is still under quarantine.

“My quarantine is until November 11 and I will be undergoing a second test on the 13th day of my quarantine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow advised those who attended his press conference on October 28 to continue to limit their movements and to ensure that they complied with all standard operating procedures (SOP) when at work or in public areas.

The videographer had covered the press conference at Chow’s office at Level 28 in Komtar on that day.

“The member of the media took the RT-PCR test on October 29 and the results showed negative but he will be quarantined for 14 days and he will undergo a second test, using the RTK antibody, on the 13th day from exposure,” Chow said.

He said the state health department will continue to keep the chief minister’s office informed regarding the subsequent test results and any developments in the case from time to time.

He also advised the public to continue to adhere to the SOPs and not to spread unverified information to avoid creating unnecessary panic.