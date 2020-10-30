I did all I could to develop Bawang Assan when I was in govt, says PSB president Wong Soon Koh

Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (standing) addresses PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit committee members at the meeting. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Oct 30 ― Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh has defended his record as Bawang Assan assemblyman, insisting that he made every effort to deliver development to the constituency since first being elected 30 years ago.

Speaking during a meeting with PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit committee members here yesterday, the former Second Finance Minister said he had tried to implement all projects that had been approved during his time in the government, especially those involving basic facilities such as water and electricity supply, and roads.

“We have implemented many development projects except in some areas or longhouses located far in rural areas such as the Rassau River.

“Other areas such as Tanjung Penasu, Rantau Panjang, Pasai Siong, Bawang Assan and others have enjoyed all these basic facilities,” he said.

He said five years ago when he was still part of the state administration, he had applied for the construction of the RM350 million Sungai Bidut/Sungai Sebedil/ Kampung Bungan Kecil road.

“The road project has been approved for a long time but because our party at that time was only government-friendly, this road was not given priority by the government,” he claimed, adding the same could be said for the road project from Rantau Panjang to Rassau.

On October 20, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing performed the earth-breaking ceremony for Package A of the Sungai Bidut/Sungai Sebedil/Kampung Bungan Kecil road, saying the construction of the 38km stretch will end Bawang Assan folks’ 30-year-long wait for connectivity.

Package A of the project, costing RM104 million, involves the construction of a 22km road that is scheduled for completion on November 27, 2021. Package B involves construction of a 16km road at the cost of RM200 million.

Wong meanwhile reminded those at the meeting that PSB was established for the purpose of bringing change to Sarawak after 57 years of rule by Barisan Nasional and now Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

“PSB is a platform for all races to work together to bring change to all Sarawakians. We must change now,” he said, adding the party will contest in no fewer than 70 seats in the next state polls.

Among those present at the meeting was PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling. ― Borneo Post