Covid-19: Eight new clusters detected in Sabah, Selangor, Labuan, Negri Sembilan, Johor

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Health Ministry (MoH) today identified eight more Covid-19 clusters involving three in Sabah, two in Selangor, and one each in Negri Sembilan, Johor and Labuan.

The Sabah clusters have been referred to as the Rumah Merah, Telipok dan Sembulan clusters while the Selangor clusters are the Merpati dan Astaka clusters.

“There are still 133 active clusters, from which 40 clusters reported cases today,” said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

MORE TO COME