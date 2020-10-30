Budget 2021: Ismail Sabri wants new assets, better housing for Mindef

Armed Forces personnel guard the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort’s hostel in Petaling Jaya October 12, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) needs a larger allocation in the 2021 Budget especially to strengthen military preparedness as well as their housing needs.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob explained that his ministry also needs an increase in new assets, including the setting up of an additional 19 military control posts to further strengthen Ops Benteng on the Sabah and Sarawak border areas.

“The Ministry sees the procurement of new assets for Ops Benteng as being very much needed right now.

“We not only mobilise personnel but assets must also be increased, especially on the East Coast of Sabah, we also plan to build a military camp in Lahad Datu,” he said after a press conference on the development of the Restoration Movement Control Order, (RMCO) here, today.

Ismail Sabri said there were currently 17 control posts at the national borders in Sabah and Sarawak.

Subsequently, he saw the increase in the number of control posts as very important to address the issue of illegal immigrants which had never abated.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the allocation was also needed to complete housing projects involving tens of thousands of military personnel, including retirees.

“We do not yet know in terms of the amount of budget that will be approved... although we are not facing a war but the level of readiness must always be high,” he said. — Bernama