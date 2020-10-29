Umno supreme council members begin meeting, rumoured to discuss DPM candidate

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman arrives at Menara Datuk Onn for the Umno Supreme Council meeting, October 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Members of Umno’s supreme council have begun arriving at the party headquarters here for a meeting rumoured to centre around renegotiation conditions with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

They were seen arriving from 7.45pm for the meeting believed to be scheduled for 8pm, greeted by at least 50 members of the press.

Tan Sri Noh Omar arrives at Menara Datuk Onn for the Umno Supreme Council meeting, October 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Among the more notable names seen arriving at the Menara Datuk Onn building were Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Rahman Dahlan, and Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Also spotted entering the headquarters were Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, Datuk Jamaluddin Alias, Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim and Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin among others.

While the actual agenda of the meeting is still unclear, rumours of Umno discussing the party demanding a deputy prime minister from among their ranks be appointed into the government have surfaced.

Also speculated is the possibility of Umno discussing renewed terms to be tabled to PN being the agenda on today’s meeting.

The meeting comes mere days after Umno announced its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the PN government.