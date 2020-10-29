SK Kampung Jambu in Taiping to close for a week starting tomorrow

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Jambu here will be closed for a week starting tomorrow due to Covid-19. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TAIPING, Oct 29 — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Jambu here will be closed for a week starting tomorrow due to Covid-19.

Perak Education director Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said the school would reopen on November 9 after the public holiday in conjunction with the birthday of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah on November 6, as well as the weekend which falls on November 7 and 8.

“The school was closed for cleaning and disinfection to be carried out by the Health Ministry and the Perak Fire and Rescue Department,” he said in a statement here today.

The latest directive has resulted in the closure of four schools in Perak so far after Covid-19 infections were confirmed among students and staff.

The schools include SK Abu Bakr Al-Baqir in Bagan Serai, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pekan Baru in Parit Buntar and SK Haji Hasan, Changkat Petai, Tapah Road in Tapah.

Mohd Suhaimi said that teachers and students were to carry on with online teaching and learning at home for the duration of the closure.

The manuals for teaching and learning from home can be downloaded from the official portal of the Health Ministry at www.moe.gov.my. — Bernama