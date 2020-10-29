Selangor Sultan urges politicians to unite in face of Covid-19 threat

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 29 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah wants the noble values and wisdom of Prophet Muhammad in uniting the people to be used as a model by politicians to unite and support the government's efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

He said politicians should unite and strive to find the best solution to ensure the people continue to live in peace and harmony.

“The people are facing an economic crisis that is collapsing due to the Covid-19 outbreak, (hence) unity, stability and prosperity are very important to continue the development agenda, build strength and uphold the country’s sovereignty," he said in a message in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul 1442 Hijrah celebration which was posted on the Facebook page of the Selangor Royal Office today.

The sultan said Muslims should continue to appreciate and live their daily life by the teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah that were left by the Prophet.

He also called on the people to appreciate and practice the teachings of Islam as taught by Prophet Muhammad.

“Prophet Muhammad, who was a noble and great human being, is a gift from Allah to mankind on this earth. He is a Caliph to all the people, one who taught the people about brotherhood, noble values and the meaning of real life,” said Sultan Sharafuddin. — Bernama