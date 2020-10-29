Rising number of Covid-19 cases in Kuching due to high virus load carried by positive cases, says Sarawak minister

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 29 — Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian has warned that the current wave of Covid-19 cases in Kuching District has a very high infection rate due to the cases having a very high load of the virus.

He said many recent positive cases started showing symptoms between the third and fifth day instead of the typical 10th day onwards like in cases prior to the current outbreak.

“Laboratory studies have shown that the virus load is very high. It is however, the same virus. The higher virus load means it will spread faster and easier.

“So you see a lot of infected young people showing symptoms on the third to fifth day instead of the 10th to 14th day. We have detected 20 positive cases in the new Green Hill cluster.

“The people had came on their own to private hospitals and clinics to do their own tests instead of waiting for our health officers to come to them,” he told reporters after joining Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah visiting the Covid-19 enhanced movement control order (EMCO) operations centre in Kampung Haji Baki here this morning.

On that note, Dr Sim also advised those affected or have been to red zones to go for a second swab test for Covid-19 even after the first test returned negative results.

He said just because the first test was negative, that does not mean the person had not been infected, because the incubation period for the Covid-19 virus can last up to 14 days.

“The Sarawak government’s policy is different from Peninsular Malaysia. We always insist that you go for your second swab test on the 10th day even if your first test is negative.

“One can develop positive symptoms on day 10 to day 14,” said Dr Sim.

Dr Sim also revealed that there has been no repeat or relapsed patient detected among the cases from the current outbreak. — Borneo Post