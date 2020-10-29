Report: Umno supreme council to hold special meeting tonight

The Umno supreme council will reportedly be gathering for a special meeting tonight. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Umno supreme council will reportedly be gathering for a special meeting tonight, according to The Star.

It is understood that the meeting will take place at Menara Datuk Onn in Kuala Lumpur at 8pm tonight.

While it is rumoured that the agenda will revolve around discussions on the possible appointment of a deputy prime minister from Umno, an unnamed source told the English daily that the agenda for the night has yet to be confirmed.

“I'm not sure what the agenda is... will only know later at the meeting,” a source was quoted as saying.

The meeting comes mere days after Umno announced its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the Perikatan Nasional government.