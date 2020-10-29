Pulau Besar temporarily closed to curb spread of Covid-19, says Melaka CM

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali says Pulau Besar has been temporarily closed for any activities and public visits since yesterday until a date to be announced later to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, Oct 29 ― Pulau Besar has been temporarily closed for any activities and public visits since yesterday until a date to be announced later to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the move, which was in line with the decision made at the state security meeting to not allow any large-scale gathering of more than 50 people at one time, .was taken following the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, and also as a measure to prevent the emergence of new clusters.

“Previously we have carried out integrated cleaning in Pulau Besar, and with the Maulidur Rasul celebration, we do not want to have a new cluster by having visitors from the red zone.

“All activities there have been postponed and other islands in the state, such as Pulau Upeh, is also not allowed to host any events that involve large gathering,” he told reporters after the launch of Ziarah Prihatin in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul 1442H celebration here.

On another development, Sulaiman said the state government would focus on efforts to help the people in facing various issues relating to Covid-19 in the tabling of the state’s 2021 Budget.

“Of course the people want the best because many other states and countries are affected by Covid-19 but the current state government will ensure that the needs and welfare of the people will be given attention,” he said. ― Bernama