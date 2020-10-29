Petronas assessing damages to oil rig off Miri after collision with ship

The Dayang Topaz is seen in Kuala Baram near Miri October 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the incident involving the MV Dayang Topaz vessel, which came into contact with platform structures at the Baram field, 14 nautical miles off Miri, on Oct 27, 2020, said Petronas.

“A thorough assessment of the platform structures is being carried out. Petronas is committed to undertaking all the necessary measures to ensure that the platform structures remain safe and secure,” the national oil company said.

Preliminary investigations by Petronas also revealed that the incident did not cause any impact to the environment, it said in a statement today.

Petronas said it would continue to work with the relevant authorities to monitor the situation and conduct further assessments to ensure any eventuality was addressed swiftly.

“We are also extending all necessary support to DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd in this matter,” it said.

﻿During the incident on Oct 27, the vessel made contact with platform structures after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather. The vessel, owned by Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary DESB Marine Services, was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd. — Bernama