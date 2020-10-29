MoE: All schools to close in Kuching from Oct 30 to Nov 13

A notice of closure is seen at the entrance of SJK (C) Yak Chee in Puchong October 12, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Oct 29 — All schools and educational institutions have been ordered to close here due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and Kuching District’s current status as a red zone, the Education Ministry said in a statement late last night.

The closure will take place from Oct 30 to Nov 13 and will involve a total of 209 schools and institutions in the district, including all primary and secondary schools under the Education Ministry, Teacher’s Education Institutes, matriculation colleges and other private schools registered with the ministry.

“As directed by Prime Ministry Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Oct 6 that all schools in red zones will remain closed until the situation improves, the Education Ministry is declaring the closure of all schools in Kuching District, which has currently been designated a red zone by the Health Ministry,” the statement read.

“Schools or institutions that have dorms are also hereby closed, and parents or guardians of students are requested to take their wards home. Those that wish to stay on in their dorms will be placed under the care of the dorm warden and have their dietary needs taken care of by the school or institution.

“Students that are scheduled to sit for international examinations will need to obtain a letter of authorisation from their respective schools to attend the examinations,” it added.

All schools have also been ordered by the ministry to continue the current teaching syllabus via online learning.

Any further updates or information regarding the closure of schools in Kuching can be obtained from the ministry’s website here. — Borneo Post



