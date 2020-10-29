Ketengah HQ in Dungun closed after two employees test positive for Covid-19

DUNGUN, Oct 29 — The Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) headquarters has temporarily closed from October 27 to November 9 after two of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Ketengah general manager Tengku Ahmad Nadzri Tengky Musa said the move was in accordance to the premises closure order notice under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act issued by the Terengganu State Health Department.

“All employees have been instructed to work from home to enable thorough cleaning and sanitation procedures and to ensure the office premises are safe to occupy,” he said in a statement here today.

So far, Terengganu has recorded 35 positive Covid-19 cases. — Bernama