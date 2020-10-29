Immediate supplies distributed to Taman Semarak in Tawau, says Sabah state minister after viral video of food shortage

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — Basic food supplies for Taman Semarak, Tawau, which is under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be distributed immediately after a video went viral claiming residents there were experiencing food supply shortages.

Sabah Community Development and People’s Well-being Minister, Shahelmey Yahya said he has instructed relevant agencies to look into the needs of the residents.

“I understand that there may be some miscommunication regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the (affected) areas about the lack of food supply,” he said when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

A video that went viral on Facebook showed a group of residents in the area gathering behind barbed wire fencing while holding placards asking for immediate help to be rendered to them. — Bernama