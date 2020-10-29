Covid-19: 10 new cases recorded in Sarawak, all from Kuching with eight local transmissions

Sarawak today recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Oct 29 — Sarawak today recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, with eight detected in Kuching and two imported cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 856.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said one case was detected following active case detection (ACD) carried out at Galacity on October 26, while three new cases were recorded from the Baki Cluster, four from the Green Hill Cluster, and two imported cases from Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia.

The case from Galacity is a local woman working at a beauty parlour there and had experienced a cold and sore throat since October 21. She does not have a history of travelling to high-risk areas or contact with any Covid-19 positive cases and has since been admitted to the isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Contact tracing for this case is being carried out and it has been categorised as a local transmission until further details emerge.

A total of 278 individuals were tested during the ACD activities at Galacity on October 26, with 277 testing negative so far for the virus. — Borneo Post Online