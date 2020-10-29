Archdiocese of Kuching suspends church masses, services as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

A general view of St John’s cathedral in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 29 — The Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching has announced that it will suspend all celebration of masses, rites and services, All Souls Day’ visits to cemeteries and columbarium on Nov 2 with immediate effect.

Archbishop Simon Poh said the archdiocese has been monitoring the recent gradual increase of Covid-19 infections linked to many frequently visited places in Kuching.

“There are now more persons being in close contact with primary Covid-19 positive persons as well as widening circles of second or third-level contacts through business acquaintances or social networks.

“Although we do not have any report of close contact with Covid-19 positive persons in our churches, I have instructed that all masses in the red zones be temporarily suspended as part of the church’s social and pastoral response. In the meantime, all church offices will continue to open to serve our parishioners,” Poh said in a statement issued yesterday.

He added that all the churches would also suspend visits to cemeteries and columbariums this weekend leading to All Souls’ Day on Nov 2 in order to help break the transmission of any infection.

“As an act of filial and love for our elderly in the home villages, I ask that Catholics from Kuching to refrain from traveling to home villages for All Souls’ Day. I encourage such visits to be made later, during other days this month or in November.

“Let us all reduce and minimise all non-essential trips or visits since every point of contact creates an opening for Covid-19 infection. — Borneo Post