Wisma Putra calls up French embassy rep, condemns actions defaming Islam

A person holds a picture of Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, during a tribute in Lille, France October 18, 2020. The Foreign Ministry today reiterated Malaysia’s stern condemnation of any rhetorical and provocative actions that seek to defame Islam, such as the publication of caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Foreign Ministry has reiterated Malaysia’s stern condemnation of any rhetorical and provocative actions that seek to defame Islam, such as the publication of caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad.

The stance was made known during a meeting with the charges d’affaires from the French Embassy in Kuala Lumpur who was called to Wisma Putra today.

“Malaysia is committed to upholding freedom of speech and expression as a human right as long as this right is exercised with respect and responsibility, so as not to contradict and violate the rights of others,” the ministry said in a statement here tonight.

In the meeting, Malaysia also expressed concern over the growing hostility, hate speech and slander against Islam.

“Malaysia is of the opinion that such tensions will not allow for a peaceful coexistence of all religions,” it said.

The statement also emphasised the importance of initiatives to reduce and eliminate Islamophobia at all levels, and that in this regard, Malaysia would continue to work with the international community to increase mutual respect between religions and prevent religious extremism.

According to media reports, on October 16, a teacher was beheaded on the outskirts of Paris after showing some cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad published in Charlie Hebdo to his students. — Bernama