To avoid more infections, Ismail Sabri urges NGOs aiding Covid-19 stricken Sabah to tell Health Ministry first

Staff at the Welfare Department in Labuan arrange bags of rice before distributing them to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, October 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today advised non-governmental organisations (NGOs) providing food aid and other Covid-19 relief in rural Sabah should inform the Ministry of Health (MOH) of their outreach programmes first.

He said this step is important as their personal safety during the pandemic is just as crucial due to the large number of areas in the north Borneo state that have recorded high infectivity rates.

“Firsty I want to thank them, but their safety too needs to be taken into consideration. A lot of places in Sabah are currently classified as red zones. We don’t know who are the carriers here and there.

“So, please inform MOH first, they will help facilitate the supplies or you can also go through the disaster committee at state level. They can help by even letting you know which area is in dire need. You don’t want repeated deliveries at the same areas whereby other NGOs would have visited.

“So, if you follow SOPs it’s easier to streamline and coordinate while keeping safe,” he stressed this evening during his daily security press conference.

Ismail also announced an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for three more places in Kudat, Sabah starting October 30 till November 12 after a surge in Covid-19 infections.

They are: Kg Pengaraban, Kg Tanjong Kapor, and Kg Landong Ayang.

The lockdown will affect 13,884 living in 2,393 houses.

Residents in the EMCO areas will not be able to leave their homes and the area while economic, social, and cultural activities are not allowed.