Police looking into yet another case of Selangor river pollution, suspect foul play

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The police have opened an investigation into a report of pollution of a river in Kampung Baru Balakong here which is suspected to be an act of sabotage.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the incident, at Jalan KB 1/10, was reported to the police by an officer of the Selangor Department of Environment (DoE) yesterday.

The officer conducted an inspection at the location and found traces of black oil on the surface of the water, he said today.

“The officer suspected an act of sabotage. As such, the police went to the area with representatives from the National Water Services Commission, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK),” he said.

Fadzil said the police have collected samples of the polluted water for investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code pertaining to mischief by doing an act which causes a diminution of the supply of water for agricultural purposes, or for food or drink for human beings or for animals which are property, or for cleanliness, or for carrying on any manufacture.

He also said that the Selangor CID had held a meeting with water enforcement agencies on an integrated approach to probes and action to check pollution. — Bernama