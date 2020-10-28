Petronas looks for leaks at Baram B oil rig after fatal collision with ship

Petronas had said yesterday that the ship, MV Dayang Topaz, which was undertaking operational works, had made contact with the platform at 6.23am after its anchor wire gave way due to the severe weather. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Oct 28 ― Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is carrying out an investigation into whether there are any leakages at the Baram B platform after a ship crashed into it during a storm yesterday, leaving two of its crew members dead.

“Leakages ― still under investigation,” a spokesman said when contacted today, adding that the national oil corporation would release another press statement on the incident.

Petronas had said yesterday that the ship, MV Dayang Topaz, which was undertaking operational works, had made contact with the platform at 6.23am after its anchor wire gave way due to the severe weather.

The platform is situated 14 nautical miles off Miri.

Some 125 out of the 187 crewmen onboard the ship had leapt into the sea after the collision. All of them have been accounted for.

A survivor had told The Borneo Post yesterday that, fearing that there could be a leakage at the platform, they were ordered to abandon ship.

“We had to abandon the ship (jumping into the sea), as we feared that there would be an explosion,” he said.

The ship is owned by DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd. ― Borneo Post