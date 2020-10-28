MBSB Bank confirms two Covid-19 positive cases at JB regional office

In a statement today, the bank said the affected employees were identified as close contacts of an employee who had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 23. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — MBSB Bank Bhd has confirmed that two of its employees at the Johor Baru (JB) regional office have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the bank said the affected employees were identified as close contacts of an employee who had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 23.

“The two employees are currently receiving treatment after testing positive on October 25, while 21 other employees who have also been in direct contact have tested negative and are undergoing self-quarantine,” it said.

The bank added that deep sanitisation works have been conducted on October 24 following the immediate closure of its Johor Baru regional office and branch.

Both office and branch are located in the same building and have resumed operations today.

“A business continuity plan has been established and MBSB Bank assures that there will be no disruption to any of its services.

“MBSB Bank seeks the understanding from its customers and encourage them to use MBSB Bank’s internet banking platform, M Journey for their banking transactions,” the bank added. — Bernama