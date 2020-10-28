Maulidur Rasul celebrated modestly under new normal amid Covid-19 pandemic

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (front row, second left) at the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebrations at the Sultan Azlan Shah mosque in Ipoh October 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Maulidur Rasul celebration was enlivened in a moderate manner tonight amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in adherence to standard operating procedures under the new normal.

In Sarawak, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud officiated the Darul Hana Islamic Park at Jalan Tun Salahuddin here in conjunction with the state-level celebration commemorating Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Abdul Taib’s wife, Puan Sri Raghad Kurdi Taib, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and state dignitaries.

Earlier, Abdul Taib together with other state dignitaries attended a thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with the celebration at Masjid Darul Hana, which is part of the Islamic Park completed recently at a cost of RM8.6 million.

In Perak, the Maulidur Rasul celebration held at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mosque in Ipoh was attended by about 450 people including Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

The ceremony organised by the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) began with the recitation of the Quran, followed by the launch of the Al-Ridzuan Youth Module Book which aims to inculcate a more pious younger generation.

Ahmad Faizal also presented souvenirs to Covid-19 frontliners before joining the congregation for the Maghrib prayers.

The Maulidur Rasul sermon was delivered by Perak Deputy Mufti Datuk Zamri Hashim before the Isyak congregational prayers, followed by a banquet.

Ahmad Faizal when met by reporters said that Muslims were reminded to follow the sayings of Prophet Muhammad in order to lead a blessed life.

Meanwhile, in Penang, retired teacher Datuk Abdul Rahman Yob was named as the state-level ‘Tokoh Maulidur Rasul’ this year.

The award was presented by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas who also officiated the state-level celebration at the Penang State Mosque near George Town, here.

Abdul Rahman, who is also a former bowel cancer patient, received a cash prize of RM5000, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.

State International and Domestic Trade, Consumers Affairs and Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain was also present at the event attended by a congregation of about 200 people.

Maulidur Rasul falls tomorrow based on the Hijri calendar. — Bernama