Kedah govt facing revenue shortfall of RM100m, says MB

ALOR SETAR, Oct 28 — The Kedah government is facing a shortfall of about RM100 million in revenue collection this year against the original target of raking in RM701.94 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said more detail would be provided on this during the tabling of the Kedah Budget 2021 on the first day of the Kedah State Assembly that is scheduled from November 15 to 19.

“I am sure other states and even the whole world are facing a similar situation (revenue affected). Even in 2021, Covid-19 is still expected to continue to have an impact on the economic sectors,” he told reporters after chairing the state exco meeting today.

He said Kedah Budget 2021, with the theme of “Kedah Prosperous, Joy for All” (“Kedah Sejahtera, Nikmat Untuk Semua”), would focus on efforts to reactivate economic sectors of the state as well as to optimise the state’s revenue collection.

“Our focus is also to address the impact of the Covid-19 and prosper the people in Kedah. Despite the limited state revenue, we will maximise welfare activities and I encourage all parties to carry out their respective responsibilities,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi said the state government hoped for a better development in the economic sectors next year following the spillover effect from mega projects that were expected to begin in December this year and January 2021.

“Big projects such as the five water treatment plants that have been tendered would take off in December and January, and they can rejuvenate many other sectors in terms of employment and building materials.

During the presentation of the Kedah Budget 2020 in October last year, the state government forecast revenue collection to reach RM701.94 million this year, down from the estimated 2019 revenue collection of RM710 million. — Bernama