Covid-19: SK Haji Hasan in Tapah ordered to close

IPOH, Oct 27 — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Haji Hasan, Changkat Petai, Tapah Road, about 80 kilometres from here, has been ordered to close for seven days from tomorrow until November 3 due to Covid-19 infection in the school.

Perak Education director Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said the closure was to allow cleaning and disinfection works to be carried out by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“During the closure, the school administration must ensure that all teachers and students continue their teaching and learning sessions at home, and the manual can be downloaded from the MOH’s portal at www.moe.gov.my,” he said in a statement today.

Following this latest directive, a total of three schools in Perak have been closed after the detection of Covid-19 cases among their students and teachers.

The other two schools affected are SK Klian Pauh, Taiping, which was closed starting October 22, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Haji Mohd Taib, Chemor, which was closed on October 21 and is scheduled to reopen tomorrow. — Bernama