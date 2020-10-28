Cops still probing duo’s cause of death after vessel collides with oil rig off Miri

The men were among 125 workers on board MV Dayang Topaz who jumped into the sea after it struck the Baram B platform located 14.4 nautical miles off Miri early yesterday. ― Picture via Twitter

MIRI, Oct 28 — The cause of death of two offshore workers who died after their ship MV Dayang Topaz collided with an oil rig yesterday, has not been determined, said Miri District Police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah.

Lim, when contacted today, said the bodies of the two men had been sent to Miri Hospital yesterday after being airlifted from the scene of the incident.

“However, the post-mortem has yet to be carried out pending Covid19 test on the two bodies. We will do the post mortem as soon as we get the Covid19 test results out,” he said.

Authorities have not identified the two deceased, except that they are both Malaysians.

The men were among 125 workers on board MV Dayang Topaz who jumped into the sea after it struck the Baram B platform located 14.4 nautical miles off Miri early yesterday.

The men were forced to stay afloat for nearly three hours before being rescued. — Borneo Post



