Charred body found in car in Sepang

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police were alerted after receiving a distress call about an explosion near Jalan Airport City 2, Airport City Business Centre, at about 3.30am. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEPANG, Oct 28 — The charred remains of a man were found in the front passenger seat of a burnt Toyota Harrier in a bush near Kota Warisan here today.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police were alerted after receiving a distress call about an explosion near Jalan Airport City 2, Airport City Business Centre, at about 3.30am.

He said the caller, who stays at a hostel about 20 metres from the scene, saw a blaze in the nearby forest area.

“The Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department put out the fire and found the burnt body in the front passenger seat,” he told reporters here today, adding that the body had to be removed by the firefighters.

Wan Kamarul Azran said checks on the vehicle chassis number revealed that it was owned by an Indian man.

He said the body had been sent to the Serdang Hospital for post mortem tomorrow and that the case could not be classified yet pending the autopsy report. — Bernama