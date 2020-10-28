Body of unidentified man found near footbridge in Kajang

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police received a call at about 8.40am from a member of the public who stumbled upon the body, while crossing the footbridge. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The body of an unidentified man was found near a pedestrian footbridge at E18 Kajang SILK Highway here, today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police received a call at about 8.40am from a member of the public who stumbled upon the body, while crossing the footbridge.

“There was however no sign of injuries on the body which was found clad in a black t-shirt and jeans.

“No identification document was found on the man,” Mohd Zaid said in a statement here today.

The body was later taken to the Kajang Hospital and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Those with information can contact the nearest police station or investigating officer, Inspector Mu’az Mazlan at 017-9788804. — Bernama