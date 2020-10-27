Two new Covid-19 clusters in Kota Kinabalu, Labuan

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya October 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Health Ministry today identified two new Covid-19 clusters in Borneo Malaysia — one located in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and the other in Limbungan, Labuan.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new Kota Kinabalu cluster is named Lintas and was detected during workplace screenings on October 26.

“This cluster has six confirmed cases so far,” he said during his daily press conference in Putrajaya.

He said the new Labuan cluster is named Limbungan and involves 20 people so far.

He said the index case was detected during close contact screening conducted on October 15.

