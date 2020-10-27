Survivor of ship collision with oil rig near Miri recounts 'nightmarish’ three-hour ordeal before rescue

Paramedics conducting health checks on the victims arriving at Petronas Crew Change Terminal today. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, Oct 27 — A crew member on board oil and gas maintenance vessel Dayang Tropaz who was among 124 crew members who were forced to jump off their ship after it struck an oil rig platform near Kuala Baram waters earlier today described the experience as ‘nightmarish’.

The survivor, who recounted the experience to The Borneo Post, said that they were forced to stay afloat for nearly three hours before being rescued.

The rescued crew member, who was safely brought to shore at the Petronas Crew Change Terminal in Krokop here at 2.20pm today, said the incident happened at around 6am.

“It was raining heavily since 10pm last night.

“We were prepared actually, for any eventualities, but never thought that the situation would take a turn for the worse,” he said.

The crew said one of the ship’s anchors broke off due to the severe weather conditions, causing the ship to become uncontrollable.

It then struck the oil rig platform — Platform Baram B — which is located nearby.

“We were then told to abandon the ship. That is why we jumped off,” he said.

The 124 crew members had to endure the strong winds and rough seas, accompanied with heavy rain for nearly three hours before they were rescued.

A total of 159 personnel from various agencies namely Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), police, Miri Hospital and Civil Defence Force were involved in the operation.

This morning, MMEA director Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som in a statement confirmed the incident.

He said the 124 crew members who jumped off the ship had been found safe while one was found dead.

The other 62 crew members on board who remained on the ship are safe and accounted for, he said.

As of press time (3.18pm), only one casualty was reported.

No details of the victim was made available at press time, pending further verification from the authorities. — Borneo Post Online