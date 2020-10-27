As Covid-19 case numbers rise, SDMC orders all entertainment, reflexology centres in Sarawak to close from tomorrow until further notice

The active case detection carried out at Premier 101 on October 25. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 27 — All entertainment centres and reflexology centres statewide have been ordered to close starting tomorrow (October 28), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Speaking during a press conference today, Uggah, who is the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the order to close all entertainment centres and reflexology centres in the state will come into effect until further notice.

He said the SDMC came to the decision after assessing the cases that have occurred in the places with high-risk of Covid-19 infection, and places that are difficult to monitor for Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) compliance.

Uggah said active case detection (ACD) operation was conducted after the detection of a Covid-19 positive case involving a Chinese national on October 23, .

“On the night of October 25, Sarawak State Health Department, in collabouration with the agencies under SDMC, had conducting active contact tracing in the the 101 area in Kuching.

“A total of 271 individuals were screened during the activity. The results for the screening in 101 area are 270 negative and one positive for Covid-19,” he added.

Uggah said on October 26 evening, another ACD operation was conducted at Gala City business centre in Kuching.

“A total of 312 individuals were screened for the Covid-19 rT-PCR test. As of 12pm today, all individuals who were screened are still awaiting labouratory results,” he added.

The ACD operation involved a total of 110 healthcare workers and frontline personnel. — Borneo Post Online