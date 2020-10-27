Sarawak PKR says ministers, leaders also must be quarantined when re-entering Sarawak

A man is seen standing at his house gate after being ordered to undergo home quarantine in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUCHING, Oct 27 — Sarawak PKR today asked state leaders, including federal ministers from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon returning from Putrajaya as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19.

State PKR information chief Abu Sui Anyit said the mandatory order should not only apply to the ordinary people, but also to the ministers and state leaders.

“There should not be an exception to the order,” Abun said in a statement.

He recalled that, on October 10, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah had issued a directive for all Malaysians, including Sarawakians, arriving here from Sabah and the peninsula to undergo a 14-day self-isolation as PUS at designated centres.

“If there is any leader who contravenes the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19, then they can be seen as having self-interest and putting the lives of the ordinary people at risk,” he said, adding that the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 should apply to all.

Abun also called on GPS federal ministers to stop holding any meeting with the public if they do not comply with the SOP for Covid-19.

He said appropriate action should be taken against those leaders If they are found to be breaching the SOP and do not isolate themselves.

He added there should not be any double standard when it comes to complying with the SOPs.