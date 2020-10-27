Sabah’s PBS reaffirms support for Muhyiddin as PM

PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that PBS is in full support of all actions taken by the prime minister to ensure the security and safety of the people, particularly in all matters to combat the deadly covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 — Putting support behind Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili has called on all lawmakers to put the current politicking to rest for now and focus their attention to healing the country from the Covid-19 pandemic instead.

Ongkili, who lauded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision not to declare a state of emergency for the country, agreed that there was no need for any lawmakers to continue with any irresponsible action that could undermine the stability of the government administration.

“PBS welcomes the call by the King on all politicians to stop politicking which could disrupt the country’s administration.

“However, action taken by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his submission for the proclamation of emergency to combat the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was made based on the full support and unanimous decision of the cabinet,” he said in a statement.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs added that PBS is in full support of all actions taken by the prime minister to ensure the security and safety of the people, particularly in all matters to combat the deadly covid-19 pandemic.

“PBS has full confidence in his leadership, and the party will give him all the support required in executing his duty as the country’s prime minister,” he said, referring to Muhyiddin.

Accordingly, he said the matter of the prime minister resigning does not arise at all and this is the shared view of all political parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“PBS is totally behind the prime minister and will give him all the necessary support to ensure that the PN government will continue to govern Malaysia,” he said.

PBS is an ally to the PN government in Sabah. Ongkili is the sole MP from the party.

Muhyiddin’s position as PM is under threat following pressure from its enemies-turned-allies Umno and BN. The threat of defections from Umno to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also remains.

He recently sought a state of political emergency from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong which was turned down but the latter called on all politicians to cease politicking and concentrate on the people’s welfare.

Political parties are likely to heed the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and ensure Muhyiddin’s Budget 2021, to be tabled next month, passes without incident in a bid to reverse the havoc the Covid-19 pandemic has wrought on the country’s economy.