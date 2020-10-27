Sabah CM finally sworn in as Sulaman assemblyman after recovering from Covid-19

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor takes his oath as Sulaman assemblyman at the Sabah State Assembly building in Kota Kinabalu October 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 27 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor took his oath as Sulaman assemblyman today, after recovering from Covid-19.

He was sworn in today at 11.20am, witnessed by State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M.Yahya.

Also taking their oath today was Sulabayan assemblyman Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and two nominated assemblymen Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee dan Datuk Amisah Yassin

Bugaya assemblyman Manis Muka Mohd Darah is the only other remaining member of the Sabah legislative assembly who has yet to take her oath. Malay Mail understands she is still in quarantine.

The rest of the 74 state representatives took their oath on October 8. Sabah law provides for 73 elected assemblymen and six nominated assemblymen.

Hajiji and his wife Datin Seri Julia Salag went on self-quarantine on October 8 after being exposed to a Covid-19 infected staff member.

He was later found positive for the virus and hospitalised, and discharged on October 18, along with his wife.

Last Saturday, Hajiji attended the burial of his close aide, Noorzain Tawi, who was believed to have died from Covid-19 before he could be appointed as private secretary to the chief minister.