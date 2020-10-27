Malay Mail

Putrajaya announces EMCO in two areas in Selangor, and another in Sarawak

Tuesday, 27 Oct 2020 05:05 PM MYT

BY R. LOHESWAR

Putrajaya announced today EMCO in Sungai Emas flats on Jalan Emas 31 and 32 in Kuala Langat, Plaza Hentian Kajang in Hulu Langat, and Kampung Haji Baki in Kuching. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The government has placed several housing areas in Kuala Langat and Hulu Langat, Selangor, and Kuching, Sarawak under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The areas involved are the Sungai Emas flats on Jalan Emas 31 and 32 in Kuala Langat, Plaza Hentian Kajang in Hulu Langat, and Kampung Haji Baki in Kuching.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO was called after consultations with the Ministry of Health (MOH), and the EMCO will start from tomorrow.

MORE TO COME

