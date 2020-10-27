MB says Perak would lease out GLC land to help those reeling from Covid-19 economic fallout

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to press at the Weil Hotel in Ipoh October 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 27 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state was open to the proposal to lease out land owned by state and government-linked companies (GLC) to those affected by to Covid-19 pandemic for agriculture purposes.

Ahmad Faizal, who is the state Financial, Safety, Land, Natural Resources, Economic Planning, Government-linked Companies (GLC) and National Integration committee chairman, said he has also ordered GLCs not to leave their land idle and to develop these for agriculture.

“This also opens up opportunities for those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic to earn income via agriculture activities.

“Therefore, the proposal to lease lands under the state government or state GLCs to the affected groups is very much welcomed,” he said the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

Ahmad Faizal said this in his response to Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng, who asked whether the state government would consider the proposal raised by the farmers in the latter’s constituency.

The MB also said leasing out the land for agriculture purpose would reduce the dependency on import foods that has now exceeded RM50 billion per year.

“The Perak State Housing and Property Board (LPHP), Menteri Besar Corporation and other state GLCs are open to the proposal if the land applied has no commitment and suitable for the farming activity.

“Farmers and individuals who are interested can submit written applications to the relevant GLCs,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also stressed that the state is not only ready to lease the land, but also will offer technical advice, market opportunities and relevant courses to produce more successful agricultural entrepreneurs in the state.