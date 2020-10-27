Johor proposes digital council, food supply guarantee programme

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was also attended by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and Johor Town and Country Planning Department director Datuk Mohd Faidzal Hamzah. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 27 — A proposal to establish a digital council and food supply guarantee programme in Johor are among the issues raised at the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) meeting via video conferencing today.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was also attended by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, Johor state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and Johor Town and Country Planning Department director Datuk Mohd Faidzal Hamzah.

“In the meeting, the state government has stated the establishment of the digital council which will be the main platform to coordinate all forms of policies related to applications and digital infrastructure.

“Johor takes the digital agenda seriously because it is an agenda for the future. This is in line with the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC),” according to a post on the Johor Mentri Besar’s official Facebook page.

The post also stated that the food supply guarantee programme was appropriate given the strategic location between Johor and Singapore.

“The state government also hopes that the Federal Government ministries involved can work with Johor so that this effort can succeed in a more orderly and smooth manner,” Hasni said. — Bernama