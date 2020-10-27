Include us in Budget 2021 plans, Johor Amanah tells state

Johor Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan (pic) said the wafer-thin majority in the state assembly shows the PN government needs the Opposition’s help to formulate next year’s Budget instead of being challenged when it is tabled. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 27 — The Johor government should be open and discuss its state financial plans with all parties in light of the bruising Covid-19 pandemic, state Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan said today.

“I suggest that Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad discuss the proposed Johor Budget 2021 with us and also all parties in the state.

“What we want is to ensure that the state’s funds can be properly channelled and enjoyed by the people in the face of the Covid-19 situation,” said Aminolhuda who is also state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief.

He said the wafer-thin majority in the state assembly shows the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government needs the Opposition’s help to formulate next year’s Budget instead of being challenged when it is tabled.

“Our focus is only for the interests of the general public, apart from our votes to approve the budget at the next state assembly sitting,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“Once again Amanah opens our doors in the hope that such a joint effort can be effectively used for the people,” he said.

At present, Johor is led by PN under the leadership of its Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad who is from Umno. His administration holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state PH coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one independent.