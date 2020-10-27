In Penang, technician charged with drink driving as law for harsher penalties kicks in

Saw Yen Yew arrives at the George Town Magistrate’s Court October 27, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 27 — A computer technician claimed trial here today after becoming the first person in Penang to be charged under the newly gazetted Road Transport (Amendment) Act.

Saw Yen Yew was charged at the magistrates court here under Section 45A(1) Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020 for drunk driving.

He was accused of riding his motorcycle under the influence of alcohol along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway in Penang at 2.55am on October 25 this year.

Under the law that came into effect last week, the 21-year-old is facing a prison term of up to two years, a maximum fine of RM30,000 and suspension of driving license for two years or more, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Erma Yanti Abdul Rahim sought a bail sum of RM8,000 due to the severity of the offence.

Lawyer Mohd Ismail Mohamed, who represented Saw, asked for a lower bail sum as it was his first offence and that Saw was still young.

However, magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan decided to set the bail at RM10,000 with one surety.

He also fixed November 27 for case management.

The Road Transport (Amendment) Act came into force last week and so far nine other individuals nationwide have been charged under the Act.

The previous punishment under the 45A(1) Road Transport Act 1987 was a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM6,000 or jail not exceeding 12 months.