Decomposed body of foreigner found in Klang drain

SHAH ALAM, Oct 27 — The body of a man believed to have been murdered was found in a drain at Jalan Bestari 2A/KU 7 in Sungai Kapar, Klang on Sunday (October 25).

Klang Utara district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh, said the decomposed body of the foreigner was found by members of the public at around 1.19pm.

She said no identification documents were found on the 1.7m tall man with chest-length beard, wearing a purple kurta and white, knee-length shorts, and believed to be in his 50s.

“Police believe the body was dumped in the drain a week ago,” Nurulhuda said in a statement today while adding that it was difficult to determine the injuries because of the degree of decomposition.

She said the case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and encouraged anyone with information on the case or has a family member who has gone missing to contact the Klang Utara district police headquarters crime investigation division. — Bernama