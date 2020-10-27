Child found drowned in irrigation canal in Kelantan

Bachok district police chief DSP Samsulmuddin Sulaiman said the victim was reportedly playing with two of his friends near the canal. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BACHOK, Oct 27 — A six-year-old child by the name of Muhammad Danish Aidil Mohd Hasrol was found drowned in an irrigation canal at Taman Bator Harmoni, Seneng here, at 3.20pm today.

Bachok district police chief DSP Samsulmuddin Sulaiman said the victim was reportedly playing with two of his friends near the canal.

“The victim is believed to have fallen into the canal before drowning,” he said.

He said that a Rela personnel who was coincidentally not far from the scene tried to save the victim but he was pronounced dead at Klinik Kesihatan Gunong.

The victim was then brought to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kota Bharu for an autopsy before being handed over to his family. — Bernama