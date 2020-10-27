Capsized vessel near Miri platform: Firm says it is cooperating with authorities, client in rescue and recovery efforts

According to Dayang Enterprise, its vessel has not sunk and is still seaworthy. ― Picture from Twitter/Mohd42932312

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is cooperating with the relevant authorities and its client in the rescue and recovery efforts in relation to the incident involving its oil and gas maintenance vessel Dayang Topaz.

“The board of directors of Dayang Enterprise regrets to inform that an incident occurred at one of our work sites in Miri offshore in the early hours this morning,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today without giving details on what transpired.

According to Dayang Enterprise, its vessel has not sunk and is still seaworthy.

“The vessel is adequately covered by insurance and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined,” the company said.

It also expressed thanks to those involved in the search and rescue operation, including its client and all relevant authorities, for their gallant efforts.

According to media reports, Dayang Topaz hit an oil offshore platform during bad weather conditions. — Bernama