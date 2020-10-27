Bukit Aman launches internal probe over stolen patrol vehicle in Penang

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said JIPS would conduct a thorough investigation involving all aspects including possible negligence by personnel on duty. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Police have launched an internal investigation into the incident where a Honda Civic 1.8S patrol vehicle (MPV) was stolen from the Seberang Perai Utara district police headquarters (IPD) in Penang, last Saturday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said JIPS would conduct a thorough investigation involving all aspects including possible negligence by personnel on duty.

“The case involved two men impersonating as policemen from Bukit Aman who came to inspect the camera system in the patrol car.

“The personnel on duty believed it and allowed the suspects to carry out inspection before they fled in the MPV,” he told Bernama.

On Oct 25, Bernama reported that the police had arrested two siblings and a woman believed to have been involved in stealing a police MPV from the Seberang Perai Utara IPD, after the vehicle was found in Shah Alam, Selangor. — Bernama